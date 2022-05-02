Viatris (VTRS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Viatris (VTRS) closed at $10.21 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.16% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.17%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the generic drugmaker had lost 4.53% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Medical sector's loss of 7.64% and the S&P 500's loss of 10.81% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Viatris as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 9, 2022. On that day, Viatris is projected to report earnings of $0.81 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 11.96%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.2 billion, down 5.28% from the prior-year quarter.

VTRS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.43 per share and revenue of $17.19 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -7.3% and -3.9%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Viatris. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.87% lower. Viatris is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, Viatris currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.01. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.5.

It is also worth noting that VTRS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.45. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Medical Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.71 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, putting it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.