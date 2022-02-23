Viatris (VTRS) Stock Moves -1.58%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Viatris (VTRS) closed at $14.32, marking a -1.58% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.84%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.38%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the generic drugmaker had lost 0.89% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Medical sector's loss of 1.28% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.96% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Viatris as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 28, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Viatris to post earnings of $0.82 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 12.77%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.31 billion, up 18.97% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Viatris should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.27% higher. Viatris is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Viatris's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.94. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.13, which means Viatris is trading at a discount to the group.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

