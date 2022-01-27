Viatris (VTRS) Stock Moves -0.21%: What You Should Know

Viatris (VTRS) closed at $14.59 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.21% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.54% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.12%.

Heading into today, shares of the generic drugmaker had gained 7.82% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 12.54% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.87% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Viatris as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Viatris is projected to report earnings of $0.82 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 12.77%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.31 billion, up 19.03% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Viatris. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.27% lower within the past month. Viatris currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Viatris's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.97. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.51.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.