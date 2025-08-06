Viatris (VTRS) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Analysts on Wall Street project that Viatris (VTRS) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.56 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 18.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.5 billion, declining 7.9% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Viatris metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Developed Markets' should come in at $2.09 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -9.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Greater China' should arrive at $545.73 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.3% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- JANZ' of $309.98 million. The estimate points to a change of -11.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Emerging Markets' reaching $542.45 million. The estimate suggests a change of -6.2% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Developed Markets- Brands' stands at $1.15 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -6.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Other revenues' to come in at $10.35 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.3% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- JANZ- Brands' will reach $165.27 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -16.7%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- JANZ- Generics' will reach $144.71 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Emerging Markets- Brands' will reach $397.17 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.5% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Emerging Markets- Generics' at $145.28 million. The estimate points to a change of -20.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Net Sales' will likely reach $3.49 billion. The estimate points to a change of -7.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Developed Markets- Generics' to reach $939.14 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -13.5%.

Over the past month, shares of Viatris have returned -3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. Currently, VTRS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Viatris Inc. (VTRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.