Viatris (VTRS) Q2 Earnings Beat, Generics Business Grows

Viatris Inc. VTRS delivered adjusted earnings of 75 cents per share in the second quarter of 2023, down from 88 cents in the year-ago quarter but beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 71 cents per share.

Total revenues came in at $3.9 billion, down 4.8% year over year. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.8%.

Quarter in Detail

Revenues include sales and other revenues. Sales of $3.9 billion were down 5% from the year-ago quarter (3% on an operational basis).

The company reports results in four segments — Developed Markets, Emerging Markets, Japan, Australia and New Zealand (JANZ) and Greater China.

Developed market sales came in at $2.3 billion, down 5% (adjusted for the impact of the biosimilars’ divestiture in November 2022) from the year-ago quarter.

In November 2022, Viatris sold its biosimilars’ portfolio to Biocon Biologics Limited.

Sales from Emerging Markets came in at $648.1 million, flat year over year.

JANZ generated sales of $375.5 million, down 12%.

Sales from Greater China came in at $532.1 million, down 3% year over year.

Revenues from Brands were down 2% year over year to $2.4 billion. Among these, Lipitor’s sales were $380 million, down from $405.6 million in the year-ago quarter. Norvasc sales were $182.4 million, down from $203 million in the year-ago quarter.

Complex generics performed in line with management’s expectations. Revenues from this business declined 61% year over year.

Generics, which include diversified product forms such as extended-release oral solids, injectables, transdermals and topicals, performed ahead of management’s expectations, including solid performance across the broader portfolio in developed and emerging markets. Revenues from this business came in at $1.3 billion, up 5%.

Viatris generated $124 million in new product revenues, primarily driven by the introduction of generic lenalidomide in the United States. It targets to achieve approximately $500 million in new revenues in 2023.

Adjusted gross margin came in at 59.5%, up from 58.6% in the year-ago quarter.

2023 Guidance Reiterated

Revenues are projected between $15.5 billion and $16 billion.

Other Updates

The company remains on track to announce all planned divestitures in 2023, including at least one significant divestiture in the third quarter.

Concurrently, Viatris and Mapi Pharma Ltd. announced that the FDA accepted the collaboratively submitted new drug application for GA Depot 40 mg for review. The product is a long-acting glatiramer acetate being investigated as a once-monthly injection for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. The regulatory body has assigned a target action date of Mar 8, 2024.

Our Take

Viatris reported better-than-expected results for the second quarter. The company plans to divest some of its businesses later in 2023, which should allow VTRS to better focus on its core businesses.

