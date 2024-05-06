Viatris (VTRS) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts forecast that Viatris (VTRS) will report quarterly earnings of $0.68 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 12.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $3.74 billion, exhibiting an increase of 0.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Viatris metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Developed Markets' will likely reach $2.26 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Greater China' will reach $518.24 million. The estimate points to a change of -8.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- JANZ' will reach $312.47 million. The estimate points to a change of -8.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Emerging Markets' to come in at $643.13 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.2% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Developed Markets- Brands' should come in at $1.28 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4.1% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Other revenues' should arrive at $10.00 million. The estimate indicates a change of 0% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- JANZ- Brands' will reach $167.30 million. The estimate points to a change of -51.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- JANZ- Generics' stands at $145.17 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Emerging Markets- Brands' reaching $420.93 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Emerging Markets- Generics' to reach $222.20 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Net Sales' of $3.73 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.4%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Developed Markets- Generics' at $976.11 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +20.7%.



Viatris shares have witnessed a change of -0.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), VTRS is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

