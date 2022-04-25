Viatris (VTRS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Viatris (VTRS) closed the most recent trading day at $10.39, moving +1.07% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.57% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.7%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the generic drugmaker had lost 8.13% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 3.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.26% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Viatris as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 9, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.84, down 8.7% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.28 billion, down 3.37% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.46 per share and revenue of $17.36 billion. These totals would mark changes of -6.49% and -2.92%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Viatris should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Viatris is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, Viatris is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 2.97. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.37, so we one might conclude that Viatris is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that VTRS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.44. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. VTRS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.67 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, putting it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

