Viatris (VTRS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Viatris (VTRS) closed the most recent trading day at $10.92, moving +1.96% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the generic drugmaker had lost 0.56% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 0.95% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.42% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Viatris as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 9, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Viatris to post earnings of $0.84 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 8.7%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.28 billion, down 3.37% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.46 per share and revenue of $17.36 billion. These totals would mark changes of -6.49% and -2.92%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Viatris. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Viatris currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Viatris is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 3.09. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.67, which means Viatris is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that VTRS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.46. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.68 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 219, putting it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VTRS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

