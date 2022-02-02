Viatris (VTRS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Viatris (VTRS) closed the most recent trading day at $15.30, moving +1.53% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.94% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.55%.

Heading into today, shares of the generic drugmaker had gained 4.87% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 7.9% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.63% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Viatris as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Viatris to post earnings of $0.82 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 12.77%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.31 billion, up 19.03% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Viatris. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.59% lower. Viatris currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Viatris has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.11 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.03.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

