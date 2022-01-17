Viatris (VTRS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Viatris (VTRS) closed the most recent trading day at $15.22, moving +1.33% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.81%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the generic drugmaker had gained 16.81% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 3.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.64% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Viatris as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.82, down 12.77% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.31 billion, up 19.03% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Viatris. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Viatris is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Viatris's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.13. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.65.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 206, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

