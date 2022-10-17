Viatris (VTRS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Viatris (VTRS) closed the most recent trading day at $9.61, moving +0.63% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.65%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the generic drugmaker had gained 2.69% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 4.78% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.99% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Viatris as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Viatris to post earnings of $0.82 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 17.17%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.14 billion, down 8.75% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.39 per share and revenue of $16.54 billion. These totals would mark changes of -8.38% and -7.52%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Viatris. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Viatris currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Viatris's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 2.82. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.91, which means Viatris is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that VTRS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.42. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.55 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 132, which puts it in the bottom 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VTRS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Viatris Inc. (VTRS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.