Viatris (VTRS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Viatris (VTRS) closed at $9.96 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.53% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.82%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.01%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the generic drugmaker had lost 34.73% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 1.34% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.01% in that time.

Viatris will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Viatris is projected to report earnings of $0.84 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 8.7%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.27 billion, down 3.67% from the year-ago period.

VTRS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.47 per share and revenue of $17.36 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -6.22% and -2.96%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Viatris. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.87% lower. Viatris is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Viatris has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.83 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.27.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.