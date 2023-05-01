Viatris (VTRS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Viatris (VTRS) closed at $9.36, marking a +0.32% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the generic drugmaker had lost 3.01% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 3.53%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.1%.

Viatris will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 8, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.70, down 24.73% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.79 billion, down 9.48% from the prior-year quarter.

VTRS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.95 per share and revenue of $15.71 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -12.2% and -3.38%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Viatris. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.47% higher within the past month. Viatris currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Viatris is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 3.17. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.72.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Viatris Inc. (VTRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.