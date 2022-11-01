Viatris (VTRS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Viatris (VTRS) closed at $10.25, marking a +1.18% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.24%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the generic drugmaker had gained 16.17% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 8.62%, while the S&P 500 gained 8.12%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Viatris as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 7, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.82, down 17.17% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.14 billion, down 8.75% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.39 per share and revenue of $16.52 billion, which would represent changes of -8.38% and -7.62%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Viatris. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.06% higher. Viatris is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Viatris has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.99 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.8.

Also, we should mention that VTRS has a PEG ratio of 0.44. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.57 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.