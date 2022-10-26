Viatris (VTRS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Viatris (VTRS) closed at $9.97 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.94% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the generic drugmaker had gained 15.33% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 4.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.58% in that time.

Viatris will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.82, down 17.17% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.14 billion, down 8.75% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.39 per share and revenue of $16.52 billion, which would represent changes of -8.38% and -7.62%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Viatris. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% higher within the past month. Viatris currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Viatris's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 2.89. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.14.

Also, we should mention that VTRS has a PEG ratio of 0.43. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. VTRS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.51 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



