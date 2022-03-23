Viatris (VTRS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Viatris (VTRS) closed at $10.88 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.28% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.23%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the generic drugmaker had lost 25.43% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 6.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.04% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Viatris as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Viatris is projected to report earnings of $0.84 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 8.7%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.28 billion, down 3.37% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.46 per share and revenue of $17.36 billion, which would represent changes of -6.49% and -2.92%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Viatris. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.1% lower. Viatris currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Viatris has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.13 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.39.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VTRS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.