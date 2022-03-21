Viatris (VTRS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Viatris (VTRS) closed at $10.77, marking a +1.03% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the generic drugmaker had lost 27.53% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 6.41%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.67%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Viatris as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.84, down 8.7% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.28 billion, down 3.37% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.46 per share and revenue of $17.36 billion. These totals would mark changes of -6.49% and -2.92%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Viatris. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.1% lower within the past month. Viatris is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, Viatris currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.08. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.84, which means Viatris is trading at a discount to the group.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

