Viatris (VTRS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Viatris (VTRS) closed the most recent trading day at $9.18, moving -1.61% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.58%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 11.95%.

Coming into today, shares of the generic drugmaker had lost 1.48% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 5.01%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.27%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Viatris as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 8, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Viatris to post earnings of $0.70 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 24.73%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.79 billion, down 9.48% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.95 per share and revenue of $15.71 billion. These totals would mark changes of -12.2% and -3.38%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Viatris. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.32% higher. Viatris is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Viatris is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.17. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.79, so we one might conclude that Viatris is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

