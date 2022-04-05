Viatris (VTRS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Viatris (VTRS) closed at $10.67 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.66% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.26% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.44%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the generic drugmaker had gained 9.82% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 4.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.07% in that time.

Viatris will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Viatris to post earnings of $0.84 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 8.7%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.28 billion, down 3.37% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.46 per share and revenue of $17.36 billion. These totals would mark changes of -6.49% and -2.92%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Viatris. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.53% lower. Viatris is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors should also note Viatris's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.13. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.71, which means Viatris is trading at a discount to the group.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

