Viatris (VTRS) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Viatris said on May 5, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.48 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 23, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 24, 2023 will receive the payment on June 16, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.74 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.93%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.84%, the lowest has been 2.59%, and the highest has been 5.63%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.83 (n=115).

The current dividend yield is 1.31 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1657 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viatris. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 0.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VTRS is 0.21%, an increase of 9.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.52% to 1,039,966K shares. The put/call ratio of VTRS is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.85% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Viatris is 13.62. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 39.85% from its latest reported closing price of 9.74.

The projected annual revenue for Viatris is 16,163MM, an increase of 2.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.30.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Davis Selected Advisers holds 55,009K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,722K shares, representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTRS by 15.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 36,904K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,209K shares, representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTRS by 22.95% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 32,611K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,575K shares, representing an increase of 12.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTRS by 46.39% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,265K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,950K shares, representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTRS by 21.34% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,033K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,489K shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTRS by 22.73% over the last quarter.

Viatris Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Viatris Inc. is a new kind of healthcare company, empowering people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life. It provides access to medicines, advance sustainable operations, develop innovative solutions and leverage its collective expertise to connect more people to more products and services through its one-of-a-kind Global Healthcare GatewayTM. Formed in November 2020through the combination of Mylan and Pfizer's Upjohn business, Viatris brings together scientific, manufacturing and distribution expertise with proven regulatory, medical and commercial capabilities to deliver high-quality medicines to patients in more than 165 countries and territories. Viatris' portfolio comprises more than 1,400 approved molecules across a wide range of therapeutic areas, spanning both non-communicable and infectious diseases, including globally recognized brands, complex generic and branded medicines, a growing portfolio of biosimilars and a variety of over-the-counter consumer products. With a global workforce of approximately 45,000, Viatris is headquartered in the U.S., with global centers in Pittsburgh, Shanghaiand Hyderabad, India.

