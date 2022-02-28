BioTech
VTRS

Viatris to settle EpiPen antitrust litigation for $264 million

Contributor
Nate Raymond Reuters
Published

Viatris Inc, the drugmaker formerly known as Mylan, said on Monday it had agreed to pay $264 million to resolve a class action lawsuit alleging it engaged in a scheme to delay generic competition to its EpiPen allergy treatment. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Aditya Soni) ((Nate.Raymond@thomsonreuters.com and Twitter @nateraymond; 347-243-6917; Reuters Messaging: nate.raymond.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) nL4N2V33KK

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Viatris Inc VTRS.O, the drugmaker formerly known as Mylan, said on Monday it had agreed to pay $264 million to resolve a class action lawsuit alleging it engaged in a scheme to delay generic competition to its EpiPen allergy treatment.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Nate.Raymond@thomsonreuters.com and Twitter @nateraymond; 347-243-6917; Reuters Messaging: nate.raymond.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VTRS

Other Topics

Markets US Markets

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore BioTech

Explore

Most Popular