Viatris to settle EpiPen antitrust litigation for $264 million

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Viatris Inc VTRS.O, the drugmaker formerly known as Mylan, said on Monday it had agreed to pay $264 million to resolve a class action lawsuit alleging it engaged in a scheme to delay generic competition to its EpiPen allergy treatment.

