Viatris, Theravance Report Positive Top-line Results From Phase III Trial For YUPELRI In China

November 13, 2023 — 08:49 am EST

(RTTNews) - Viatris Inc. (VTRS) and Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (TBPH) announced positive results from the YUPELRI Phase III placebo-controlled clinical trial conducted in China assessing the efficacy and safety of YUPELRI, a once-daily nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist for the maintenance treatment of patients with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease or COPD. The top-line results showed that YUPELRI met its primary efficacy endpoint showing a statistically significant increase in trough forced expiratory volume in one second versus placebo.

The companies noted that the results are comparable to those from studies of the same design used for U.S. registration and provide support for a regulatory filing in China anticipated to occur in mid-2024.

