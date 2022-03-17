Markets
Viatris Says Defeats Biogen's Attempt To Revive Tecfidera Patent

(RTTNews) - Viatris Inc. (VTRS) said that the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit denied Biogen's request that the Court reconsider its prior decision affirming the invalidity of Biogen's U.S. Patent No. 8,399,514, covering Tecfidera.

Following the Court's denial of Biogen's rehearing petition, the '514 patent remains invalid.

Viatris' subsidiary Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc. launched the first therapeutically equivalent substitutable generic to Tecfidera in August 2020.

