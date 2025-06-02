Viatris Reports Positive Top-line Results From LYNX-2 Phase 3 Trial With MR-142

(RTTNews) - Viatris (VTRS) reported positive top-line results from LYNX-2, a Phase 3 trial evaluating MR-142 in treating significant, chronic night driving impairment in keratorefractive patients with reduced mesopic vision. In the trial, significantly more patients treated in the MR-142 arm achieved the primary endpoint of =15-letter Early Treatment Diabetic Retinopathy Study gain in Mesopic Low Contrast Distance Visual Acuity at day 15, compared to placebo.

Viatris Chief R&D Officer Philippe Martin said, "We believe that these positive results confirm the potential of MR-142 to meet a critical need for keratorefractive patients experiencing glare and reduced functional vision in mesopic, low-contrast environments, including night driving, for which there are no currently FDA-approved options."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.