Viatris Reports Positive Top-line Results From LYNX-2 Phase 3 Trial With MR-142

June 02, 2025 — 08:19 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Viatris (VTRS) reported positive top-line results from LYNX-2, a Phase 3 trial evaluating MR-142 in treating significant, chronic night driving impairment in keratorefractive patients with reduced mesopic vision. In the trial, significantly more patients treated in the MR-142 arm achieved the primary endpoint of =15-letter Early Treatment Diabetic Retinopathy Study gain in Mesopic Low Contrast Distance Visual Acuity at day 15, compared to placebo.

Viatris Chief R&D Officer Philippe Martin said, "We believe that these positive results confirm the potential of MR-142 to meet a critical need for keratorefractive patients experiencing glare and reduced functional vision in mesopic, low-contrast environments, including night driving, for which there are no currently FDA-approved options."

