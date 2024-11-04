Viatris to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Viatris VTRS, a global healthcare company, is scheduled to report third-quarter results on Nov. 7, 2024.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.68 billion, while the same for earnings is pinned at $0.68 per share.

Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Factors to Consider

Viatris reports results based on markets and geography — Developed Markets, Emerging Markets, Japan, Australia and New Zealand (JANZ) and Greater China.

Growth in Developed Markets, driven by strong new product performance including contributions from Breyna and other generics, is likely to have boosted the top line.

Growth in Europe is likely to have been driven by brands and generics, well-developed market positions and strong performance in key countries such as France. Generic business in North America has likely seen an improvement due to new product launches, including Breyna, as well as strong performance in base business complex products, such as Wixela.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues from Developed Markets is pinned at $2.2 billion.

Emerging Markets, too, have likely witnessed growth on the back of the expansion of its cardiovascular portfolio in the third quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues from this geography is pegged at $567 million.

Sales in JANZ have likely seen growth driven by the launch of new products in Australia volume growth of promoted brands in Japan. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues from the JANZ markets is pinned at $396 million.

Sales in Greater China might have seen an increase as a result of strong demand across multiple channels in China, including e-commerce, retail and private hospitals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues from this geography is pegged at $562 million.

Viatris also reports revenues under two divisions (in terms of product category) — brands and generics.

Brand business makes up the majority of the company’s portfolio. As in the previous quarter, strong growth in Emerging Markets and JANZ and expansion of business activities in Greater China have most likely been offset by unfavorable channel dynamics in North America and the impact of government price regulations in Japan and Australia.

Sales from the generics business have likely improved on the back of strong new product launch performance in Developed Markets, continued growth from complex products and solid performance across the broader European portfolio.

Operating expenses might have risen during the quarter due to SG&A investments in the eye care franchise, new product launches and progress in key R&D programs.

Share Price Performance

Viatris’ shares have risen 7.3% year to date against the industry’s decline of 7.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Surprise History

The company’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other two, delivering an average negative surprise of 0.89%. In the last reported quarter, VTRS beat on earnings by 1.47%.

Viatris Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Viatris Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Viatris Inc. Quote

What Our Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Viatris this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: VTRS has an Earnings ESP of 0.0% as both the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the Most Accurate Estimate is pegged at 68 cents. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

