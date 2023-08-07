Viatris Reaffirms FY23 Revenue Outlook, Declares Dividend - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Monday, healthcare company Viatris Inc. (VTRS) reaffirmed its total revenue guidance for the full-year 2023.

For fiscal 2023, the company continues to project total revenue between $15.5 billion and $16.0 billion. On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $15.60 billion for the year.

The company also said its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 for each issued and outstanding share of the company's common stock, payable on September 15, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 24, 2023.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.