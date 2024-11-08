Viatris price target raised to $12 from $11 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Balaji Prasad raised the firm’s price target on Viatris (VTRS) to $12 from $11 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. The post-earnings rally reflects capital allocation and an improving 2025 outlook, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
