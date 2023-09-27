News & Insights

Viatris, Ocuphire Pharma Announce FDA Approval Of RYZUMVl - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Viatris Inc. (VTRS) and Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (OCUP) announced the FDA has approved RYZUMVI 0.75% for the treatment of pharmacologically-induced mydriasis produced by adrenergic agonists or parasympatholytic agents. RYZUMVl is anticipated to be commercially available in the U.S. in the first half of 2024.

Viatris Eye Care Division President Jeffrey Nau said: "We look forward to launching RYZUMVI in the first half of next year, and to continuing to advance our robust eye care pipeline which is aimed at addressing a range of vision-related disorders."

Shares of Ocuphire Pharma are up 10% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

