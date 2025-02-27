Viatris Misses Estimates, Cash Flow Up

Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS), a global healthcare company known for its broad portfolio of pharmaceutical products, released its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 27. Despite achieving substantial debt reduction and strategic advancements, Viatris fell short of analysts' forecasts. The adjusted earnings per share (EPS) stood at $0.54, missing the estimated $0.56, while total revenue reached $3,528 million, trailing the predicted $3,592 million.

Although its internal targets were achieved, the external market expectations were not met, reflecting a quarter with both strategic progress and financial challenges.

Metric Q4 2024 Q4 Estimate Q4 2023 Y/Y Change Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.54 $0.56 $0.62 -12.9% Total Revenue (in millions) $3,528 $3,592 $3,837 -8.1% Free Cash Flow (in millions) $685 N/A $543 +26.1% Adjusted EBITDA (in millions) $983 N/A $1,117 -12.0%

Business Overview and Key Focus Areas

Viatris operates as a global healthcare company, providing a vast range of affordable medicine globally. The firm's strategic goals focus on transforming its portfolio to include more innovative, higher-margin products. Recent efforts spotlight its divestitures and acquisitions aimed at streamlining operations and boosting profitability.

Key to Viatris' success is its strategic transformation, which includes divestitures of non-core businesses. The company has carved out a position as a leader in complex generics and innovative therapeutics. It is also focusing on critical growth areas such as ophthalmology and gastrointestinal products.

Quarterly Highlights and Challenges

The fourth quarter saw Viatris face mixed results, achieving some operational targets but missing others. Revenue declined by 8.1% year-over-year, primarily driven by challenges in the Emerging Markets segment, which saw a 17% drop. This reflects the broader impact of regional operational challenges and regulatory hurdles.

The FDA's import alert on the Indore facility potentially impacts forecast expectations for 2025, with revenue and EBITDA expected to be $500 million and $385 million lower, respectively. Despite these hurdles, Viatris reported a 26.1% year-over-year increase in free cash flow, reaching $685 million, underscoring effective financial management.

Viatris made significant strides in reducing its debt by $3.7 billion, achieving a leverage ratio of 2.9. It underscored its commitment to robust financial discipline while suggesting a positive outlook for capital returns, including $500 to $650 million targeted for share repurchases in 2025.

The company also recorded new product revenue of $582 million for the year but forecasts a decrease in 2025 to between $450 million and $550 million. The strategic pivot towards higher-margin products demands careful management of its complex product pipeline.

Outlook and Forward Guidance

Viatris provided a cautious outlook for 2025, expecting total revenue in the range of $13.5 billion to $14 billion. Meanwhile, the adjusted EBITDA is projected between $3.9 billion and $4.2 billion, with anticipated EPS set between $2.12 and $2.26. These figures reflect conservative expectations amidst regulatory and operational challenges.

Investors should monitor Viatris' progress in navigating its strategic transformation and resolving regulatory issues in key facilities. With plans to enhance shareholder returns and focus on high-margin product growth, attention will be paid to its execution against these strategic commitments in the upcoming quarters.

