Viatris Maintains FY22 Revenue Outlook, Declares Dividend - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Monday, healthcare company Viatris Inc. (VTRS) maintained its total revenue guidance for the full-year 2022.

For fiscal 2022, the company still projects total revenue between $17.0 billion and $17.5 billion. On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $17.24 billion.

The company also said its Board of Directors declared a 9 percent higher quarterly dividend of $0.12 for each issued and outstanding share of the company's common stock, payable on June 16, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 24, 2022.

