AZN

Viatris, Kindeva Announce U.S. Court's Invalidation Of AstraZeneca's Symbicort Patent

November 10, 2022 — 09:07 am EST

(RTTNews) - Viatris Inc. (VTRS) Thursday announced that U.S. District Court has found AstraZeneca's Symbicort patent invalid for lack of written description and lack of enablement. According to Viatris and Kindeva Drug Delivery L.P. today's court decision marks the fourth Symbicort patent to be found either not infringed or invalid.

Viatris subsidiary Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc. had received approval from FDA for its Abbreviated New Drug Application or ANDA for Breyna, the first approved generic version of AstraZeneca's Symbicort. Breyna is indicated for certain patients with asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or COPD.

Viatris President Rajiv Malik said the District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia affirms Viatris' continuing efforts to break down barriers to patient access.

