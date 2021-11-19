Viatris Inc. (VTRS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 22, 2021

Viatris Inc. (VTRS) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VTRS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that VTRS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.39, the dividend yield is 3.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VTRS was $13.39, representing a -29% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.86 and a 3.48% increase over the 52 week low of $12.94.

VTRS is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) and Clorox Company (CLX). VTRS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.9. Zacks Investment Research reports VTRS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -6.24%, compared to an industry average of 19.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the vtrs Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to VTRS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have VTRS as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH)

iShares U.S. Pharmaceutical ETF (IHE)

Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (BTEC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IHE with an increase of 3.96% over the last 100 days. XPH has the highest percent weighting of VTRS at 4.36%.

