Viatris Inc. (VTRS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 21, 2021

Viatris Inc. (VTRS) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VTRS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15.5, the dividend yield is 2.84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VTRS was $15.5, representing a -17.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.86 and a 19.78% increase over the 52 week low of $12.94.

VTRS is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Clorox Company (CLX) and Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH).

VTRS is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Clorox Company (CLX) and Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH).

Interested in gaining exposure to VTRS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have VTRS as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH)

iShares U.S. Pharmaceutical ETF (IHE)

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH)

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund (FCTR)

GOLDMAN SACHS ETF TRUST (GSEW).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FCTR with an increase of 12.84% over the last 100 days. PPH has the highest percent weighting of VTRS at 4.93%.

