Viatris Inc. Q1 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Viatris Inc. (VTRS) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $113.9 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $224.7 million, or $0.19 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Viatris Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $812.7 million or $0.67 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.9% to $3.66 billion from $3.73 billion last year.

Viatris Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $113.9 Mln. vs. $224.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.09 vs. $0.19 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.66 Bln vs. $3.73 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.66 - $2.81 Full year revenue guidance: $14,980 -$15,480 Mln

