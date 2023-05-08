Viatris Inc. Q1 Income Falls

(RTTNews) - Viatris Inc. (Y) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $224.7 million, or RMB0.19 per share. This compares with $399.2 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.0% to $3.73 billion from $4.19 billion last year.

Viatris Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $224.7 Mln. vs. $399.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): RMB0.19 vs. $0.33 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.73 Bln vs. $4.19 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $15.5 - $16.0 Bln

