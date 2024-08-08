Viatris Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Viatris Inc. (VTRS):

Earnings: -$326.4 million in Q2 vs. $264.0 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.27 in Q2 vs. $0.22 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Viatris Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $826.5 million or $0.69 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.68 per share Revenue: $3.796 billion in Q2 vs. $3.918 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.58 - $2.73 Full year revenue guidance: $14,600 -$15,100 Mln

