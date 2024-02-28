News & Insights

Markets
VTRS

Viatris Guides FY24 In Line With Estimates - Update

February 28, 2024 — 07:15 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, healthcare company Viatris Inc. (VTRS) initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2024.

For fiscal 2024, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.70 to $2.85 per share on total revenues between $15.25 billion and $15.75 billion.

On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.81 per share on net sales of $15.30 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

On Monday, the company announced that its Board of Directors approved a 2024 dividend policy of $0.48 per share and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 for each issued and outstanding share of the Company's common stock, payable on March 18, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 11, 2024.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors authorized a $1.0 billion increase to its share repurchase program and now authorizes the repurchase of up to $2.0 billion of the Company's shares of common stock.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VTRS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.