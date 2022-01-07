Viatris Bumps up Quarterly Dividend by 9%

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) raised its quarterly dividend by 9% to $0.12 per share. The dividend for the first quarter of 2022 represents the fourth consecutive quarterly dividend declared by the company.

Viatris Inc. is a U.S.-based global healthcare company formed through the merger of Mylan and Upjohn, a division of Pfizer (PFE), on November 16, 2020. With proven regulatory, medical, and commercial capabilities and scientific, manufacturing, and distribution expertise, the company delivers high-quality medicines to patients in more than 165 countries.

The dividend is payable on March 16 to shareholders on record as of February 24. Viatris’s annual dividend of $0.48 per share now reflects a dividend yield of 3.3%.

CEO Comments

Sharing his views on the business performance, Viatris CEO, Michael Goettler, commented, “We have been pleased with our strong underlying business performance and operational momentum and remain committed to returning capital to shareholders.”

Overall, the stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 3 unanimous Buys. The average Viatris price target of $23.50 implies 62.1% upside potential from current levels.

Bloggers Weigh In

TipRanks data shows that financial blogger opinions are 95% Bullish on VTRS stock, compared to a sector average of 68%.

