Viatris Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for VTRS

In trading on Friday, shares of Viatris Inc (Symbol: VTRS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $9.98, changing hands as low as $9.95 per share. Viatris Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VTRS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VTRS's low point in its 52 week range is $6.85 per share, with $13.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.96. The VTRS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

