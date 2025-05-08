Viatris Boosts FY25 Adj. EPS Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, healthcare company Viatris Inc. (VTRS) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2025, while maintaining annual revenue outlook.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.16 to $2.30 per share, up from the prior guidance range of $2.12 to $2.26 per share. Total revenues are still expected between $13.50 billion and $14.00 billion.

On average, seven analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $2.21 per share on net sales of $13.82 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company is also reaffirming its plans to prioritize capital return in 2025, including $500 million to $650 million in share repurchases.

