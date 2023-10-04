Viatris (BER:VIA) Price Target Increased by 8.86% to 12.44

The average one-year price target for Viatris (BER:VIA) has been revised to 12.44 / share. This is an increase of 8.86% from the prior estimate of 11.43 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.06 to a high of 15.68 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 207,260.83% from the latest reported closing price of 0.01 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1636 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viatris. This is a decrease of 36 owner(s) or 2.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIA is 0.19%, an increase of 3.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.20% to 1,044,391K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Davis Selected Advisers holds 62,948K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,009K shares, representing an increase of 12.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIA by 9.44% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 48,499K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,291K shares, representing an increase of 14.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIA by 155.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 37,290K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,525K shares, representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIA by 4.88% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,547K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,317K shares, representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIA by 5.27% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,792K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,324K shares, representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIA by 2.28% over the last quarter.

