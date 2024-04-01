Viatris Announces US Commercial Launch Of RYZUMVl 0.75%

(RTTNews) - Healthcare company Viatris Inc. (VTRS) announced Monday the U.S. commercial launch of RYZUMVI (phentolamine ophthalmic solution) 0.75% for the treatment of pharmacologically-induced mydriasis produced by adrenergic agonists (e.g., phenylephrine) or parasympatholytic (e.g., tropicamide) agents in the U.S.

RYZUMVI is now the only U.S. commercially available FDA-approved eye drop to reverse dilation.

Comprehensive dilated eye exams play a vital role in detecting potential vision-impairing ophthalmic conditions such as cataracts and potentially blinding diseases like glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, and age-related macular degeneration.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved RYZUMVI in September 2023.

