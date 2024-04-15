Viatris Announces Launch Of Bioequivalent Generic For Copaxone In Canada - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Viatris Inc. (VTRS) announced the launch in Canada of Glatiramer Acetate Injection 20 mg/mL for once-daily injection, the first generic bioequivalent version of Teva's Copaxone 20 mg/mL, indicated for the treatment of patients with Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis. Glatiramer Acetate Injection 20 mg/mL is available by prescription only.

Viatris Canada's Country Manager Jeffrey Long said, "The launch of Glatiramer Acetate Injection 20 mg/mL marks another significant milestone for Viatris Canada, reinforcing our proven capabilities in bringing complex and difficult-to-manufacture products to market, and furthering our commitment to providing access to high quality medicines."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.