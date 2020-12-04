Viasat's (VSAT) STT Gets Link 16 Crypto Mod Certification

Viasat, Inc. VSAT has integrated Link 16 Cryptographic Modernization (Crypto Mod) capability into its KOR-24A Small Tactical Terminal (STT), ahead of the U.S. government mandate. This will help ensure that warfighters have secure access to mission-critical information when using Link 16 communications.



Viasat holds a leadership position in the satellite and wireless communications market. The KOR-24A STT is a software-defined, multi-channel radio that is capable of performing Link 16 communications in a small form factor. The terminal includes real-time connectivity and network interoperability to improve communications between the U.S. and international partners’ military agencies.



Viasat currently has more than 1,800 STT units in service on a range of fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft. With this terminal, edge operators now have access to both air and ground situation data and can provide reliable target data to the network.



Viasat is also offering a Trade-in/Trade-up program to make sure that Link 16 users can easily migrate to a crypto modern solution. Through Jan 1, 2022, military agencies can trade in any manufacturer’s non-crypto modernized Link 16 terminal and get a discount for the purchase of Viasat’s Crypto Mod-enabled KOR-24A STT.



Viasat’s Government Systems segment is seeing strong demand across a broad portfolio of products and services. This indicates that the company is well positioned to capitalize on a more secure, integrated and networked battlefield product lineup.



Viasat continues to make progress on its ViaSat-3 global constellation amid challenges posed by the pandemic. The Satellite Services segment is benefiting from increased subscriber demand for broadband with substantial growth in video streaming.



Viasat’s shares have lost 51.6% in the past year against 40.7% growth of the industry. The company has a long-term (three to five years) earnings growth expectation of 19% compared with the industry’s 14%. It delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 365.9%, on average.







The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Plantronics PLT, United States Cellular USM and NIC EGOV, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Plantronics delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 568.2%, on average.



U.S. Cellular delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 231.1%, on average.



NIC delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 27.5%, on average. The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the last four quarters.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.



Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.



Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



United States Cellular Corporation (USM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Viasat Inc. (VSAT): Free Stock Analysis Report



NIC Inc. (EGOV): Free Stock Analysis Report



Plantronics, Inc. (PLT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.