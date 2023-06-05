Viasat's (VSAT) Inmarsat Launches Fleet Reach LTE Service

Inmarsat Maritime, an operating business of Viasat Inc. VSAT, recently announced the launch of Fleet Reach Coastal LTE service for seamless broadband connectivity near the coast or while docked in a port. Powered by Fleet Xpress, a uniquely flexible solution that leverages some of the most advanced satellite constellation, the service is likely to be available on regional plans for vessels operating in one region or multi-regional plans for those sailing around the globe.



Fleet Reach combines both satellite and terrestrial connectivity for faster speed, increased signal strength and lower latency. It forms an integral part of Inmarsat ORCHESTRA, the “network of networks,” which uses multiple technologies in multiple orbits for uninterrupted connectivity. Fleet Reach constantly monitors signal quality and selects the right technology (from mobile terrestrial technologies and satellite connectivity) to ensure an always-on connection.



In addition, the service is fortified by improved security credentials to maintain the safety and integrity of data and protect users from the hazards of cyber espionage. With the average vessel spending up to 40% of its time in-ports or in coastal areas, the service offers seafarers an opportunity to stay connected with their families or business endeavors.



With more than 40 years of experience, Inmarsat operates a diverse portfolio of mobile telecommunications satellite networks, boasting a multi-layered global spectrum spanning L-band, Ka-band and S-band airwaves. It has established itself as a key player in the mobility segment and has achieved an edge in network design with its multi-dimensional mesh network.



Viasat recently completed the buyout of Inmarsat to create a leading communications service provider with complementary assets and enhanced scale for offering affordable, secure and reliable connectivity. The combined company intends to integrate the spectrum, satellite and terrestrial assets of both firms to create a framework incorporating multi-band, multi-orbit satellites and terrestrial air-to-ground systems that can deliver higher speeds and greater density of bandwidth at high-demand locations like airport and shipping hubs and low latency at a lower cost.



In particular, the merged entity boasts a broad portfolio of spectrum licenses across the Ka-, L- and S-bands and a fleet of 19 satellites in service with an additional 10 spacecraft under construction and slated for launch within the next three years. The global Ka-band footprint will support bandwidth-intensive applications driven by L-band assets that support all-weather resilience and highly reliable, narrowband and IoT connectivity. It will help unlock greater value by incorporating Viasat’s state-of-the-art beamforming, end-user terminal and payload technologies and hybrid multi-orbit space-terrestrial networking capabilities.



The stock has gained 24.4% over the past year against the industry fall of 14.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Viasat currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Key Picks

InterDigital, Inc. IDCC, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 170.89%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 579.03%. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 13.9%.



It is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enables wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular and wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.



Akamai Technologies, Inc. AKAM, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), delivered an earnings surprise of 4.9%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 10%.



Akamai is a global provider of content delivery network and cloud infrastructure services. The company’s solutions accelerate and improve the delivery of content over the Internet, enabling faster response to requests for web pages, streaming of video & audio, business applications, etc. Akamai’s offerings are intended to reduce the impact of traffic congestion, bandwidth constraints and capacity limitations on customers.



Turtle Beach Corporation HEAR, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, is another key pick. It develops, commercializes and markets gaming headset solutions for various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, handheld consoles, personal computers, tablets, and mobile devices under the Turtle Beach brand.



Turtle Beach is well positioned to benefit from quality products and enjoys a solid foothold in its served markets. Its headsets are suited for learning and working remotely via video or audio conferencing. It has long-term earnings growth expectation of 16%.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Viasat Inc. (VSAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.