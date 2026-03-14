Viasat's Chief Accounting Officer Sold Over 1,000 Shares. Is the Stock a Buy or Sell?

Key Points

Camellia FitzGerald sold 1,119 shares for a transaction value of ~$56,000 on Feb. 25, 2026, at a reported price of $50.00 per share.

This transaction represented 10.99% of total direct holdings, reducing direct ownership to 8,827 shares.

All shares sold were held directly; indirect holdings of 240 shares (via spouse) remain unchanged.

FitzGerald retains 9,067 shares in other share classes, which can be converted to common stock, maintaining a continuing economic interest.

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Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT), a global satellite communications provider, reported a Feb. 25 sale by its Chief Accounting Officer, Camellia FitzGerald, amid a year of dramatic share price movement. See the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 1,119 Transaction value $56K Post-transaction shares (direct) 8,827 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 240 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $421K

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($50.00); post-transaction value based on Feb. 25, 2026 market close price.

Key questions

How does the size of this sale compare to Camellia FitzGerald’s recent insider transactions?

This sale of 1,119 shares is smaller than the previous transaction of 2,810 shares on Jan. 28, 2026, and below the recent median sell size of 1,964 shares, reflecting a proportional reduction consistent with lower available holdings.

This sale of 1,119 shares is smaller than the previous transaction of 2,810 shares on Jan. 28, 2026, and below the recent median sell size of 1,964 shares, reflecting a proportional reduction consistent with lower available holdings. What percentage of FitzGerald’s direct ownership was affected by this sale?

The sale accounted for 11.0% of direct holdings at the time of transaction, a decrease from the prior sell’s 21.6%, indicating declining transaction size as the direct ownership base has decreased.

The sale accounted for 11.0% of direct holdings at the time of transaction, a decrease from the prior sell’s 21.6%, indicating declining transaction size as the direct ownership base has decreased. What remains of FitzGerald’s holdings after this transaction?

Following the sale, FitzGerald holds 8,827 shares directly and 240 shares indirectly via spousal ownership.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close Feb. 25, 2026) $50.00 Revenue (TTM) $4.62 billion Net income (TTM) ($338.96 million) 1-year price change 423.80%

* 1-year price change calculated using Feb. 25, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Viasat provides satellite-based broadband internet, in-flight connectivity, voice services, and communications equipment across commercial, aviation, and maritime markets.

It generates revenue through subscription-based broadband services, equipment sales, and technology solutions for satellite communication networks.

The company serves consumers, businesses, commercial airlines, maritime operators, and energy sector clients globally.

Viasat operates as a global provider of broadband and communications solutions, leveraging advanced satellite technology to deliver connectivity across diverse industries. The company’s scale and integrated network infrastructure enable it to address high-demand markets such as aviation, maritime, and remote enterprise connectivity.

Viasat’s competitive edge lies in its proprietary satellite platforms and its ability to serve both consumer and enterprise clients with tailored, high-bandwidth solutions.

What this transaction means for investors

The sale of Viasat shares on Feb. 25 by its Chief Accounting Officer, Camellia FitzGerald, was performed as part of her Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. She adopted the plan in December of 2025 after being appointed to the Chief Accounting Officer role.

Rule 10b5-1 trading plans are commonly implemented by insiders to avoid accusations of making trades based on insider information. As a result, FitzGerald’s sale is not indicative of a red flag.

Her transaction occurred on the day Viasat shares hit a 52-week high of $50.24. The stock is up thanks to the company’s solid business performance.

In Viasat’s fiscal third quarter ended Dec. 31, it generated sales of $1.2 billion, up from $1.1 billion in the previous year. The company also posted fiscal Q3 net income of $37.5 million, a dramatic improvement over the prior year’s net loss of $146.9 million.

With the rise in its stock price, Viasat’s valuation hovers around a high point for the past year. This suggests now is a good opportunity to sell shares, but not to buy.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.