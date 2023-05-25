News & Insights

Viasat wins unconditional EU antitrust approval to acquire Inmarsat

May 25, 2023 — 10:00 am EDT

Written by Charlotte Van Campenhout for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, May 25 (Reuters) - U.S. company Viasat VSAT.O has won unconditional EU antitrust approval to acquire British satellite rival Inmarsat for $7.3 billion, the European Commission announced on Thursday, adding that the merger would not raise competition concerns.

The companies, which compete with market leaders Panasonic 6752.T and Intelsat in the market for wi-fi on long-haul flights, announced the tie-up in late 2021.

The Commission opened an investigation into the deal in February, voicing concerns about the companies' status as close competitors in Europe and globally for the supply of broadband inflight connectivity (IFC) services to commercial airlines.

The deal had already received the green light in the UK and U.S. Federal Communications Commission.

