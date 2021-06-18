Viasat (VSAT) to Power Flexjet Fleets With Superior IFC Solutions

In a concerted effort to enhance the overall connectivity experience onboard, Viasat, Inc. VSAT collaborated with Flexjet LLC. The Richmond Heights, OH-based luxury private jet company is a leading provider of private aviation services like fractional jet ownership and leasing. Per the partnership, Viasat will power Flexjet's Embraer Praetor 600 super-mid cabin fleet with the deployment of its much-acclaimed Ka-band in-flight connectivity (IFC) system.



The company will also install its Ku Advanced IFC service in Flexjet's Bombardier Global and Gulfstream G450 and G650 aircraft to effectively address the accretive demands of data backed by improved service economics. With best-in-class entertainment options, this two-fold agreement will not only contribute to the expansion of Viasat’s global capacity in both Europe and the United States but also aid in giving a push to the gradual uptrend in leisure air-travel demand in the post-pandemic scenario.



Markedly, the surging popularity of high-engagement IFC solutions has forced leading airline companies to scout for new ways to utilize Viasat’s high-capacity satellite solutions for maximizing passenger satisfaction, one of them being Ka-band system. With unrivalled speed and quality, the Ka-band leverages global bandwidth to provide avant-garde Internet service with best-in-market pricing to boost the competitiveness of the business jet market.



The Ka-band system empowers aviation clients to reinforce their IFC investments and helps customers to stay connected with smooth web browsing and streaming services. Notably, Viasat’s Ka-band solutions will enable Flexjet passengers to enjoy first-hand access to data-rich applications with high-speed Internet connectivity from takeoff to touchdown, at speeds greater than 20 Mbps. In fact, Flexjet is acknowledged as the first fractional operator to provide Ka-band connectivity in the super-mid jet category.



On the other hand, Viasat’s Ku-band solutions function under superior bandwidth capacity to power mission-critical communications while in flight. As part of the alliance, Flexjet’s mix of G450, G650 and Bombardier Global aircraft will avail the benefits of a streamlined fleet connectivity experience across the world's most heavily traveled flight routes, thanks to Viasat’s technologically-driven products and services. Further, the Ku-band deployment in these larger aircraft is supervised by Viasat’s maintenance, repair and overhaul partner — Constant Aviation.



Interestingly, Viasat and Flexjet have been sharing an active working relationship for quite some time now. Given the fact that Viasat’s impressive bandwidth productivity sets it apart from conventional and lower-yield satellites providers, the extended relationship will be highly advantageous for Flexjet. The deployment will not only facilitate it to revolutionize its in-flight connectivity framework with enhanced service flexibility but also create a sustainable IFC solution for a better future. Viasat’s service accountability and vertical integration strategy is an added bonus.



The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has gained 59.4% compared with the industry’s growth of 3.8% in the past six months.

Some better-ranked stocks in the industry are Nokia Corporation NOK, Clearfield, Inc. CLFD and Aviat Networks, Inc. AVNW, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Nokia delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 215.2%, on average.



Clearfield delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 79.8%, on average.



Aviat Networks delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 57.3%, on average.

