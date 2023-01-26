Viasat (VSAT) to Deliver Key SATCOM Service to U.S. Marine

Viasat, Inc. VSAT recently inked a contract with the United States Marine Corps (USMC) to provide end-to-end satellite communications (SATCOM) support via a fully-managed service. The agreement extends the pilot and follow-on service program that Viasat completed in fiscal 2022.



Earlier, the company successfully delivered a fully-managed SATCOM as a Managed Service (SaaMS) solution to the USMC I Marine Expeditionary Force (“I MEF”), the largest warfighting unit in the Marine Corps.



This fully-managed SATCOM service includes a scalable, quickly deployable and resilient beyond-line-of-sight communication capability. Using on-demand satellite communication and data transmission, this technology allows I MEF to extend its command and control to the tactical edge and support Marine exercises, Marine Expeditionary Units and Stand in Force rotational deployments.



The SaaMS offers better adaptability to fulfill dynamic connectivity requirements, facilitate multi-domain operations and improve the safety of deployed forces through dependable and robust communications. The solution offers always-on, smooth roaming throughout Viasat's high-capacity commercial networks. The service's integrated Viasat Unified Customer Experience Portal will provide operational commanders and network managers with near real-time situational awareness, facilitating improved near real-time comprehension throughout the entire network.



Viasat operates in a dynamic and competitive market, including stalwarts from varied industries. The Government Systems segment faces threats from manufacturers of defense electronics products and systems such as General Dynamics. In order to combat such competitive pressure, Viasat has to continuously customize its network offering as per needs, enhance the cost-effectiveness of its products and services and boost the satellite data networks. Increased competition results in price reductions, reduced margins and loss of market share.



Viasat has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 350%, on average. Revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by $100 million in second-quarter fiscal 2023.



Other Stocks to Consider



Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.6%, on average. Motorola reported strong third-quarter 2022 results, driven by the diligent execution of operational plans and healthy growth dynamics backed by solid order trends. Quarterly net sales were $2,373 million, up 12.6% year over year.



Motorola is a leading communications equipment manufacturer with strong market positions in bar code scanning, wireless infrastructure gear, and government communications.



Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR, delivered an earnings surprise of 3%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. Juniper reported solid third-quarter 2022 results, wherein the bottom line and the top line beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. In the third quarter, Juniper’s revenues increased to $1,414.6 million from $1,188.8 million in the prior-year quarter, led by strong demand across all customer verticals and all customer solutions.



Juniper is a leading provider of networking solutions and communication devices. The company develops designs and sells products that help build network infrastructure used for services and applications based on a single Internet protocol network worldwide.



Comtech Telecommunications Corp. CMTL, delivered an earnings surprise of 34%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.







