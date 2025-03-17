ViaSat (VSAT) Recently Broke Out Above the 50-Day Moving Average

After reaching an important support level, ViaSat (VSAT) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. VSAT surpassed resistance at the 50-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average is one of three major moving averages used by traders and analysts to determine support or resistance levels for a wide range of securities. But the 50-day is considered to be more important because it's the first marker of an up or down trend.

Shares of VSAT have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 7.4%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, suggesting that VSAT could be poised for a continued surge.

Looking at VSAT's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 3 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on VSAT for more gains in the near future.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.